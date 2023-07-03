Skip navigation
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Oladipo
Victor
Oladipo
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Usually the top handful of picks in the NBA Draft are all but scripted and things don’t get interesting until further down the board.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Victor Oladipo
OKC
Shooting Guard
#4
Shams: Heat trading Victor Oladipo to Thunder
Victor Oladipo
MIA
Shooting Guard
#4
Victor Oladipo picks up $9.4 million player option
Victor Oladipo
OKC
Shooting Guard
#4
Victor Oladipo (knee) undergoes successful surgery
Victor Oladipo
OKC
Shooting Guard
#4
Victor Oladipo (knee) out for rest of ’23 playoffs
Victor Oladipo
OKC
Shooting Guard
#4
Victor Oladipo exits Gm 3 with left knee injury
As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Suns go for stars, to trade for Bradley Beal, send Paul, Shamet, picks to Wizards
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Five potential trade partners for Bradley Beal, Wizards
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Nuggets reportedly trade draft picks with Thunder to help keep title window open
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Coach, front office updates from around NBA: Fizdale headed to Suns bench
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
