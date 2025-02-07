Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 7

It’s Friday, February 7, and the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) and Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Bucks snapped a 4-game losing streak with a 112-102 win Wednesday in Charlotte. Giannis (calf) did not play but Bobby Portis dressed for the first time since mid-January and scored 23 points and pulled down 17 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Hawks have lost five in a row at home including a 126-125 loss Wednesday night to San Antonio.

The Bucks are currently 10-14 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Hawks have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Bucks vs. Hawks today

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Game odds for Bucks vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Bucks (-213), Hawks (+176)

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 120.37, and the Hawks 117.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Bucks vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Giannis to have a big night: Giannis Antetokounmpo Triple Double +650

“Giannis was close to a triple in the last meeting between the two falling just one assist shy. The Hawks give up the 7th most points, 15th most rebounds and 3rd most assists to power forwards.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Hawks on Friday

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

The Hawks’ last 3 games against Eastern Conference teams have gone over the Total

The Hawks have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with better records

The Bucks have won their last 5 games against Eastern Conference teams

