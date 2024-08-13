Dodgers vs. Brewers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 13

It’s Tuesday, August 13, and the LA Dodgers (70-49) are in Milwaukee for Game 2 of their series against the Brewers (67-51).

Game 1 went to the Dodgers. Mookie Betts returned from injury and made his presence felt. In his 1st game since June 16th, Betts went yard. Shohei Ohtani also went deep for LA smacking his 36th HR of the season. The pair’s versatility was on full display at American Family Field as each also stole a base last night.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: American Family Field

● City: Milwaukee, WI

● TV/Streaming: SNLA, BSWI, TBS

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Dodgers -120, Brewers +100

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+140), Brewers +1.5 (-165)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Dodgers vs. Brewers

● The Dodgers have won 4 straight. They are 7-3 in their last 10. The Dodgers are 32-27 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +100.

● The Brewers have lost 2 in a row. They are 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 33-23 at home. Milwaukee has an overall run differential for the season of +103.

● Who’s Hot? William Contreras has hit safely in 8 of 10 games this month. He is 13-39 (.333) in the month of August.

● Who’s Not! Despite homering last night, Shohei Ohtani has struggled of late with just 3 hits in his last 25 ABs

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles vs. Milwaukee

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 13): Gavin Stone vs. Colin Rea

○ Los Angeles: Stone (9-5, 3.71 ERA) has allowed 48 earned runs and 120 hits while striking out 89 over 116.1 innings

○ Milwaukee: Peralta (10-3, 3.38 ERA) has allowed 46 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 99 over 122.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Brewers on August 13, 2024

● Shohei Ohtani has only faced Rea twice in his career but he has gone deep against him.

● The Dodgers are 11-9 to the OVER in their last 20 games

● LA is 10-10 on the Run Line in their last 20 games

● The OVER has cashed in 13 of the Brewers last 20 games (13-6-1)

● Milwaukee is 8-12 on the Run Line over their last 20 games

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Dodgers vs. Brewers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Dodgers vs. Brewers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Brewers on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is recommending taking Milwaukee on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

