Barbora Krejcikova
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the U.S. Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/puoeoobgx2gbfizcat3t
Transfer Guide: How did newcomers fare in QB battles?
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
J.P. Crawford
Mariners reinstate J.P. Crawford from injured list, option Dominic Canzone

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseball_diamondbacks_240828.jpg
Diamondbacks pitchers face tough schedule ahead
USATSI_24024838.jpg
Mets have been 'patient' with Nimmo in lineup
nbc_roto_baseball_dylancrews_240828.jpg
Crews could be a solid 'upside stash' in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eddie Dunbar wins Spanish Vuelta stage as Primoz Roglic cuts into Ben O’Connor’s lead

  
Published August 28, 2024 03:48 PM
Eddie Dunbar

BAIONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team Jayco AlUla, Sylvain Moniquet of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny and Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team T-Rex Quick Step compete during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 10 a 160km stage from Ponteareas to Baiona / #UCIWT / on August 27, 2024 in Baiona, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

PADRON, Spain — Eddie Dunbar decided to hang in there after almost quitting cycling, and on Wednesday he was celebrating his first Grand Tour stage win.

The Irishman broke away with less than a kilometer to go to win the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on a day that three-time champion Primoz Roglic cut nearly 40 seconds from Ben O’Connor’s overall lead.

Dunbar, from team Jayco AlUla, was marred by crashes and injuries over the last year and had thought about ending his cycling career.

“It’s incredible,” the 27-year-old Dunbar said. “Since the Vuelta last year, I think I had seven or eight crashes. And of course, physically, that takes its toll, but also mentally. I thought numerous times that I might not have a future in the sport, because of the crashes and the injuries I’ve had.”

He said his knee injury at this year’s Giro d’Italia almost meant the “the nail in the coffin of my cycling career.”

“But I have incredible support around me,” he said. “My girlfriend is forever there around me and I have an incredible group of friends and family. They back me so much as well. It’s been a long time coming but to repay all of them today means a lot.”

Roglic, who won the Vuelta from 2019-21, made his move on the final climb to get within 3 minutes, 16 seconds of O’Connor. Enric Mas also moved closer and is less than four minutes from the lead.

“Yes, you can say that I had a hard time,” said O’Connor, the Australian from team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale. “It was a steep finish and there’s quite a few guys that were super strong today. It’s not the worst case scenario. I’m not naive, there’s plenty of guys who are really dangerous in this race. I’ve had better days and that’s the story of La Vuelta for myself so far. Good day, average day, good day, average day… Hopefully I can change that and be good every day.”

Stage 12 will be a hilly 85-mile (137.5-kilometer) route that will end with a long climb into the city of Manzaneda in northwest Spain.