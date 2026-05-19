Afonso Eulálio defies expectations to keep Giro d’Italia lead as Filippo Ganna dominates time trial

MASSA, Italy — Afonso Eulálio surprisingly remained in the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia after a lengthy individual time trial, which was won in dominant fashion by Filippo Ganna of Italy.

No one could come close to Ganna, a time trial specialist who completed the flat, 26-mile route along the coast from Viareggio to Massa in 45 minutes, 53 seconds.

Thymen Arensman was second, 1:54 behind Ganna, with Rémi Cavagna another five seconds back.

Pre-race favorite Jonas Vingegaard, who also is an expert time trialist, was expected to move into the overall lead after the 10th stage, despite starting the day 2:24 behind Eulálio.

However, an impressive ride from the young Portuguese rider — who relatively is untested in time trials — saw Eulálio keep hold of the pink jersey with a 27-second advantage over Vingegaard. Arensman moved into third overall, 1:57 behind Eulálio.

It was the only time trial in this year’s race.

Stage 11 is a 121-mile route from Porcari to Chiavara that features three categorized climbs.

The 109th men’s Giro d’Italia ends on May 31 in Rome.

The women’s Giro d’Italia runs from May 30-June 7 with Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini as the defending champion.