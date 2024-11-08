 Skip navigation
Freshmen El Alfy, Strong score 17 points each as No. 2 UConn routs BU 86-32

  
Published November 7, 2024 09:21 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jana El Alfy had 17 points and 11 rebounds and fellow freshman Sarah Strong had 17 points and six steals as No. 2 UConn opened its season with an 86-32 win over Boston University on Thursday night.

Paige Bueckers had 13 points, seven assists and five steals while Ashlynn Shade added 10 points for the Huskies.

UConn had runs of 11-0 and 15-0 before the Terriers made their second basket of the game.

Alex Giannaros made a pair of 3-pointers as BU (1-1) scored nine straight points in the third quarter. She led the Terriers with 13 points.

The Huskies are still without Caroline Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin and Ayanna Patterson. Fudd warmed up with the team before the game and is close to returning after being limited to two games during the 2023-24 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Takeaways

Boston University: Sophomore guard Sisi Bentley, playing in her hometown of Hartford, scored the Terriers’ first four points.

UConn: The Huskies won their season opener for the 29th year in a row. The last time UConn opened with a loss was an 83-81 overtime loss to Louisiana Tech in 1995.

Key moment

UConn scored the game’s first 11 points, all off turnovers. The Huskies had 15 steals and 28 points off turnovers in the first half.

Key stat

All 10 available UConn players scored in the first half with Strong leading the way with 12 points.

Up next

Boston University plays Emmanuel College on Tuesday. UConn will face South Florida on Sunday.