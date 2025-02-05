Heat vs. 76ers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the Miami Heat (24-24) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-29) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tonight is the second half of a back-to-back for the Heat. Miami lost last night in Chicago 133-124 despite 23 points from both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The loss dropped Miami back to an even 24-24 on the season but in a weak Southeast Division that mark is good enough to lead the pack by 1.5 games. Philadelphia rallied in the second half last night to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the City of Brotherly Love, 118-116. Joel Embiid returned to the court for Philadelphia and in 36 minutes contributed 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. He has claimed to not be playing on back-to-back nights so do not plan on an encore this evening against the Heat.

The Heat are currently 11-14 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the 76ers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. 76ers live today

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Game odds for Heat vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Heat (-123), 76ers (+103)

Spread: Heat -1.5

Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 108.41, and the 76ers 107.63.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Heat vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the Heat in this one: Miami Heat -1.5

“The Heat currently rate as an above average team right now while the very thin Sixers are 3-pts worse than average so laying the small line with Miami.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. 76ers on Wednesday

The 76ers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The 76ers’ last 3 home games have gone over the Total

The 76ers have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games

The Heat have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

