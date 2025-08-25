MLB Power Rankings: Brewers still No. 1, Padres rise as serious threat to Dodgers

Special thanks to David Shovein for handling this column last week while I was away. He did a great job setting the stage for what should be an entertaining stretch run. I’m certainly reinvigorated for some chaos.

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the division races in the NL West and AL West come into focus, Vinnie Pasquantino turns it on at the right time for the Royals, being a Bob is cool again, and Paul Skenes continues to do things pretty much nobody has ever done.

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)

Let’s get started!

Note: Rankings are from the morning of Monday, August 25.

1) Milwaukee Brewers

Last week: 1

The Brewers are 3-6 since their 14-game winning streak, but they still own the game’s best record. Kudos to the franchise for their celebration of Bob Uecker on Sunday, including customized jerseys for the players.

"We miss him every day, but he's still with us to some extent and we all feel that"



Thank you to everyone who helped us celebrate our legendary friend, Bob Uecker 💙 pic.twitter.com/Hve5qfJnru — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 25, 2025

2) Detroit Tigers

Last week: 2

The Tigers nearly pulled off a perfect homestand as Tarik Skubal reached the 200-strikeout plateau for the second straight season. Him and Garrett Crochet are going back-and-forth for the MLB lead at the moment.

3) Philadelphia Phillies ⬆️

Last week: 5

The Phillies will bring a season-high seven-game lead in the NL East into a series against the second place Mets at Citi Field. It’s an opportunity to bury them for good, even though missing Zack Wheeler for the long-term is a tough blow.

4) Toronto Blue Jays

Last week: 4

The Blue Jays got exactly what they were hoping for in Shane Bieber’s first start back from Tommy John surgery last Friday against the Marlins.

Blue Jays pitchers with 9+ strikeouts and 0 walks in their debut: Shane Bieber. That's it. #lightsupletsgo pic.twitter.com/1pJtKrnQJs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 23, 2025

Talk about a potential difference-maker down the stretch and into the postseason.

5) Chicago Cubs ⬆️

Last week: 6

The Cubs are on the upswing again, and so is Kyle Tucker. It was revealed last week that he was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right hand back in June, which explains his sustained struggles. However, after going 25 games without a homer, he hit three in the span of two games during the team’s weekend sweep over the Angels.

6) San Diego Padres ⬆️

Last week: 11

31 games to go and the Padres and Dodgers are deadlocked in the standings. Oh baby. Nestor Cortes exacted a bit of revenge from last year’s World Series in Saturday’s start against the Dodgers, allowing just one hit and no walks over six scoreless frames. Speaking of trade deadline acquisitions, how great has Ramón Laureano been?

RAMÓN LAUREANO ROBS A GRAND SLAM 😱 pic.twitter.com/xmkC2E24rM — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2025

7) Los Angeles Dodgers ⬇️

Last week: 3

It’s safe to say that Shohei Ohtani is feeling this Dodgers/Padres rivalry.

That'll Sho him!



Shohei Ohtani high-fived a heckler in a Padres jersey after homering yesterday 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OV5KclZt0w — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2025

Ohtani is up to 45 homers this year and boasts a 1.171 OPS for the month of August.

8) Boston Red Sox ⬆️

Last week: 12

Speaking of embracing a rivalry, Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony homered in the first inning in his first game at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The bat flip wasn’t overly flashy, but still authoritative.

A no-doubter from Roman Anthony! 😮‍💨



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Vzdyrmq15A — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 22, 2025

9) Houston Astros

Last week: 9

The Astros recovered from the sweep at the hands of the Tigers by taking three out of four against the Orioles over the weekend. They’ll bring a two-game lead over the Mariners into the week, and they might finally get Yordan Alvarez back from the IL on Tuesday.

10) New York Yankees ⬇️

Last week: 8

The Yankees finally got the best of the Red Sox on Sunday after losing their previous eight games against the club. Up next is a big opportunity, as they’ll get the Nationals at home for three before hitting the road for a four-game series against the White Sox.

11) New York Mets ⬇️

Last week: 10

Two starts in and top prospect right-hander Nolan McLean has been a game-changer for the Mets’ starting rotation.

Nolan McLean of the @Mets is the only MLB pitcher to have:



2-0 record

sub-1.50 ERA

sub-.150 opp BA

15+ strikeouts

fewer than 5 walks



...over his first 2 career appearances (since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913). pic.twitter.com/oeGECXUPtz — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 23, 2025

With Frankie Montas done for the year and potentially headed for Tommy John surgery, it’s possible that fellow prospect Jonah Tong could be next. The 22-year-old has been lights out through his first two starts in Triple-A.

12) Seattle Mariners ⬇️

Last week: 7

It’s not even September yet and Cal Raleigh is out here setting records for a catcher.

SECOND OF THE DAY AND NO. 49 ON THE YEAR!



Cal Raleigh has now hit the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher (min. 75% of games caught)! pic.twitter.com/O6cmvva4bC — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2025

The “Big Dumper” will understandably say that the focus is on winning games in a tight AL West race with the Astros, but he has a real chance to win the AL MVP Award.

13) Kansas City Royals ⬆️

Last week: 14

No surprise here: Vinnie Pasquantino was named the American League Player of the Week after homering in five straight games to tie a franchise record.

Pasquantino’s streak got snapped on Saturday, but he got right back into the act in Sunday’s win over the Tigers.

14) Cincinnati Reds ⬇️

Last week: 13

In salvaging Sunday’s series finale against the Diamondbacks, the Reds remain the only team in MLB who hasn’t been swept this season. Nipping at the heels of the Mets in the NL Wild Card race, the Reds will play three against the Dodgers on the road to begin the week.

15) Texas Rangers ⬆️

Last week: 16

Just when you think the Rangers are out, they pull you right back in. It’s been that kind of year for the Rangers, who swept the Guardians over the weekend. Now all eyes on are on Jacob deGrom, who will make his first start in 10 days after dealing with some shoulder fatigue.

16) Cleveland Guardians ⬇️

Last week: 15

The Guardians have hit just .178 as a team while losing eight out of their last nine games, including five straight.

17) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬆️

Last week: 18

The Diamondbacks remain on the fringes of the NL Wild Card race, but it’s going to be a challenge to catch up. Arizona has the most difficult schedule in the majors the rest of the way, with the Brewers and the Dodgers coming up this week.

18) St. Louis Cardinals ⬆️

Last week: 19

We’ve seen a recent wave of interesting prospects get the call, but could JJ Wetherholt be next? The 2024 No. 7 overall pick has done nothing but hit since his promotion to Triple-A, delivering a .328/.413/.648 batting line with nine homers, 20 RBI, and five steals across 31 games. He put together back-to-back three-hit games over the weekend as the clamoring continues.

19) Tampa Bay Rays ⬇️

Last week: 17

This home run by recent call-up Bob Seymour was a special one.

First big league homer for Bob Seymour!



The former @WakeBaseball slugger mashed 129 Minor League homers -- 30 this year -- in the @RaysBaseball system before getting a taste of The Show: pic.twitter.com/HsqHSVRibs — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 21, 2025

Believe it or not, Bob Seymour is the first “Bob” to hit a home run in the majors since Bob Smith (of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays) on April 19, 2002. Move over, Liams and Ashers of the world, we need more Bobs.

20) San Francisco Giants

Last week: 20

This hasn’t been the season Willy Adames and the Giants envisioned, but the shortstop’s return to Milwaukee on Friday was pretty cool.

Brewers fans give Willy Adames a standing ovation before his first at-bat...



And then he goes deep 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YfCLOtgP2g — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 23, 2025

21) Los Angeles Angels

Last week: 21

Rookie Bryce Teodosio is doing his best to make sure he’s part of the conversation for center field with the Angels next season.

Bryce Teodosio ... ARE YOU KIDDING?! 😮



What a leaping catch to rob Ian Happ of a home run! pic.twitter.com/wNoGZ2LVrT — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2025

Teodosio is already up to five defensive runs saved despite appearing in just 19 games.

22) Atlanta Braves

Last week: 22

Austin Riley is done for the year after undergoing core muscle surgery, but ace left-hander Chris Sale is close to making his return. The southpaw, who fractured a rib in June, allowed just one run over 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start on Saturday and could be activated as soon as this weekend.

23) Miami Marlins

Last week: 23

Jakob Marsee just keeps humming along. He’s hit safely in seven straight games and owns a .346/.416/.705 batting line with four homers, 23 RBI, and seven steals through his first 23 games in the majors.

24) Baltimore Orioles

Last week: 24

Samuel Basallo is up in the big leagues. That’s exciting. He signed an eight-year extension with the club. That’s exactly what the Orioles should be doing. The bigger question from here is if they can also reach long-term agreements with the likes of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, and Jordan Westburg.

25) Athletics

Last week: 25

Jacob Wilson doesn’t believe in the idea of rust. He’s hit safely in all three games since returning from a forearm fracture. The 23-year-old has been surpassed by teammate Nick Kurtz in the AL Rookie of the Year race, but it’s fun to see him back in action as part of this young core.

26) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬆️

Last week: 27

Fun stuff for Pirates fans: Bubba Chandler is finally up in the majors and Paul Skenes continues to find himself synonymous with history.

Lowest ERA through first 50 career starts, Live Ball Era (since 1920):



Vida Blue, 2.01

Paul Skenes, 2.02 pic.twitter.com/zBq6znrQp3 — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2025

With Zack Wheeler going down, Skenes should cruise to his first (of many?) Cy Young Awards.

27) Minnesota Twins ⬇️

Last week: 26

The Twins turned to a pair of pitchers they acquired at the deadline over the weekend against the White Sox…and it didn’t go great. Mick Abel (from the Jhoan Duran deal) gave up six runs in three innings on Saturday while Taj Bradley (from the Griffin Jax deal) was knocked around for seven runs in five innings on Sunday.

28) Washington Nationals

Last week: 28

This has largely been a lost year for Dylan Crews, who was a preseason favorite of mine. He missed nearly three months with an oblique strain, but here’s hoping he finishes the season strong. The vibes just feel different with him in the lineup.

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

After a rough stretch at the plate, rookie Colson Montgomery is back to hitting dingers again.

3 homers in 3 days for Colson Montgomery! pic.twitter.com/XlvLiTl6tK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 24, 2025

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

The Rockies were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday, just in case you were holding out hope.

