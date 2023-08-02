Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Tuesday morning the preseason candidates for the Outland Trophy were announced. The trophy is presented annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

Ninety-one standout interior linemen featured on 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List, as selected by @TheFWAA: https://t.co/E4gO6M7kNU pic.twitter.com/wtsR6mdE0L — Outland Trophy (@outlandtrophy) August 1, 2023

9 former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.



OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)

C Justin Dedich (USC)

OT Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)

DT Mike Hall Jr. (Ohio State)

C Gus Hartwig (Purdue)

DT McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)

G Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

G Tate Ratledge (Georgia)

OT Kingley Suamataia (BYU)

