Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

  
Published August 2, 2023 06:01 PM
Tuesday morning the preseason candidates for the Outland Trophy were announced. The trophy is presented annually to college football’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

9 former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

  • OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)
  • C Justin Dedich (USC)
  • OT Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)
  • DT Mike Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
  • C Gus Hartwig (Purdue)
  • DT McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)
  • G Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)
  • G Tate Ratledge (Georgia)
  • OT Kingley Suamataia (BYU)

Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).