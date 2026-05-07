Syracuse and Wake Forest to meet for ACC football game in Toronto in 2027

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Syracuse and Wake Forest will hold their 2027 opener in Canada.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN Events announced the Orange and Demon Deacons will meet for a Week Zero game at Toronto’s BMO Field. That game would take place either Aug. 28 or 29 and would air nationally on ABC or ESPN.

This would be the first NCAA college football game played at BMO Field, which is home to the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the Canadian national soccer teams. It is also a host stadium for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

The game will count as one of Wake Forest’s home ACC games and as a league game. It will take place roughly four hours from Syracuse’s campus in New York.

This is the latest of multiple international games played by ACC teams. Games on this fall’s schedule include North Carolina and TCU in Dublin, Ireland, as well as N.C. State facing Virginia in Rio de Janeiro.