NHL: Preseason-Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Lexi holds her own, 1 over par as play suspended
MLB: Wildcard-Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut

Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut

Popular Italian jockey Frankie Dettori reverses decision to retire from horse racing

  
Published October 12, 2023 11:09 PM
Frankie Dettori Photocall - Southbank - Thursday 12th October

Frankie Dettori during a photocall at Southbank, London. After 37 years of competitive riding, the sporting legend will be retiring from the saddle. Frankie’s last ride on British soil will take place on Saturday 21st October at the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot. Picture date: Thursday October 12, 2023. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

LONDON (AP) — Frankie Dettori isn’t done with horse racing just yet.

The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but has reversed his decision after enjoying a successful farewell season, during which he had winners in the 2,000 Guineas and the Gold Cup at Ascot.

He said those successes “tickled his emotions” and now he is moving to California with his wife, Catherine, to ride at Santa Anita for the rest of the year — and maybe longer.

“How long I continue race-riding overseas and where my American journey takes me, no one can predict,” Dettori said Thursday, “but I welcome the challenge in this new chapter.”

He said his final rides in Britain will be at the British Champions Day at Ascot next week.

Dettori, who has been a jockey since 1987, became a global phenomenon at Ascot when he won all seven races in one day there in September 1996, after which he produced his storied flying dismount.

“It will still be sad for me on Saturday week — I will say goodbye to my fans and my beloved Ascot and a country that has been my life for 38 years,” Dettori said, “but I have something more to look forward to.

“It could be three months or three years, I don’t know. It depends how well I do and depends on my body, I just felt I wasn’t ready to stop.”

Among his major successes, Dettori has won the English Derby twice, the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas four times each, and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in France six times.

He spent four months in the U.S. around the turn of last year, finishing second in the jockey standings.

He plans to race in the Breeders’ Cup and also at the Melbourne Cup in Australia.