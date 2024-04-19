 Skip navigation
Ruud advances to Barcelona semis after beating Arnaldi in straight sets

  
Published April 19, 2024 02:32 PM
Casper Ruud

Mar 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Casper Ruud (NOR) chases a forehand against Nicolas Jarry (CHI) (not pictured) on day nine of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won 6-4, 6-3 on the outdoor clay to give him two more wins than Jannik Sinner.

Ruud is trying to reach his fourth final this year having lost in Los Cabos, Acapulco and Monte Carlo.

Ruud will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry after the Argentine defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).

Ruud got the better of Martin Etcheverry in their only previous meeting last year, when he had to rally from a set down in Beijing.

“It is going to be another difficult match,” Ruud said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Facundo Díaz Acosta, while Dusan Lajovic meets Arthur Fils.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament before it started because of an injury, while second-seeded Andrey Rublev lost in the second round.

Rafael Nadal, a 12-time champion in Barcelona, made his return to the courts for the first time since January on Tuesday, only to lose the next day.