MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Busts: Can Mark Vientos and Jackson Merrill duplicate last year’s success?
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Giants’ Tom Murphy sidelined at spring training by herniated disk in his back
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Tennessee HC Barnes still seeking new knowledge
Bengals in a ‘no-win situation’ this offseason
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Abdul Carter
Abdul
Carter
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Browns release LS Charley Hughlett
The Browns will gain a little cap space by parting ways with a long-tenured member of the team.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Abdul Carter
FA
EDGE
Abdul Carter (shoulder) won’t work out at combine
Panthers will not re-sign LB Shaq Thompson
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Browns set to release Juan Thornhill
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Keanu Neal announces his retirement
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jason Kelce thinks Travis Kelce already knows if he wants to keep playing or retire
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Seahawks waive CB Ryan Cooper, WR Cornell Powell
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Bears to release DE DeMarcus Walker
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
