2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Dolphins reload at receiver with Jordyn Tyson in Kyle Dvorchak’s mock

The dust has settled on free agency and multiple trades have already shaken up the first round. With rosters beginning to stabilize, here’s how I think the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft plays out.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

No changes here. The pick is in.

Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 1 Fernando Mendoza Chris Simms explains why Fernando Mendoza’s ‘flawless’ mechanics make him the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Another unchanged pick. Reese didn’t destroy the combine like another soon-to-be-drafted OSU linebacker, but a 4.53 at 6’4/241 is still absurd. The Jets made some moves to fill various holes on their defense in free agency, but Reese’s ability to rush the passer or play off-ball linebacker will allow him to slide in wherever is needed on Aaron Glenn’s defense.

3. Arizona Cardinals

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Neither Bailey nor Rueben Bain has elite size, but Bailey came in slightly larger at the combine and doesn’t have the same arm length red flag as Bain. Bailey also tested, unlike Bain, and logged a 9.68 RAS (without agility drills). Both defenders should be top-10 picks, but Bailey now has the advantage coming out of Indy.

4. Tennessee Titans

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The biggest NFL Combine riser of them all, Styles is going to be the highest-drafted linebacker in a long time. The former Buckeye posted a 9.99 RAS while doing all of the drills. Good but not great agility numbers prevented him from being the most athletic linebacker ever. Styles was already viewed as a can’t-miss prospect before the combine. Now his athleticism has unlocked a new ceiling, and with it, top-five draft capital as the centerpiece of Robert Saleh’s defense.

Rogers' LB draft rankings: Buckeyes lead charge Connor Rogers shares his linebacker rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighted by the Ohio State pairing of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles.

5. New York Giants

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa is a career right tackle, which would be an issue for most teams picking in the top five. The Giants already have Andrew Thomas written in stone for the left end of their line, but protecting Jaxson Dart still has to be a priority. This pick could just as easily have been Jeremyiah Love, but the reports on Cam Skattebo’s health indicate the Giants don’t need to address running back.

6. Cleveland Browns

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling is raw in every sense of the word. He has just 16 starts at left tackle and is only 21 years old. Scouts see his lack of experience on tape and at 6’7/315, even his body isn’t a finished product, as he’ll likely need to add weight to play left tackle in the pros. On the other hand, a 4.93 Forty propelled him to a 9.99 RAS. He was a starting left tackle at a powerhouse school. And he has the height plus arm length of a giant. That is the type of profile teams will take a big risk on.

7. Washington Commanders

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Commanders let Chris Rodriguez walk in free agency while Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols remain unsigned. Washington’s biggest additions at running back so far are Rachaad White and Jerome Ford. No team needs a running back more than the Commanders. Love’s home run speed would be fully unlocked with defenses also forced to account for Jayden Daniels’ legs.

Simms' RB draft rankings: No. 1 Jeremiyah Love Chris Simms dives into Jeremiyah Love's Marshall Faulk-type skillset and explains why the Notre Dame running back is far and away the best at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

8. New Orleans Saints

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

This pick is unchanged from my previous mock draft. The Saints took care of multiple needs on offense via free agency, but their WR2 is still Devaughn Vele. Tate was an elite No. 2 at Ohio State and would get the opportunity to fill a similar role alongside a fellow Buckeye in New Orleans.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami

For a team that played in the Super Bowl 13 months ago, the Chiefs have a lot of holes. Without blitzing, the Chiefs ranked 21st in pressure rate. After trading cornerback Trent McDuffie, sending extra pass-rushers may no longer be an option. Given that the Chiefs shouldn’t plan on picking in the top 10 again anytime soon, they should feel obligated to take a big swing at one of the most valuable positions in football.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Bengals let their only blue-chip defender — Trey Hendrickson — walk in free agency. They have most of the pieces set on offense and could use just about everything on defense. There’s a clear best player available on defense here in Caleb Downs.

Highlights from Downs' Thorpe Award-winning season Watch the best plays from safety Caleb Downs' Jim Thorpe Award-winning 2025 season for the Buckeyes, in which his unanimous All-American campaign has him projected as one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

11. Miami Dolphins

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Before the Dolphins so rudely tanked my Mock Draft 2.0 by trading Jaylen Waddle an hour before I was set to publish the piece, this pick was Utah tackle Spencer Fano. Their hole at tackle hasn’t changed, but no team needs a wide receiver more than Miami. At 6’2/203, Tyson has a more prototypical WR1 frame than Makai Lemon. He also earned higher yardage shares in both of his healthy Arizona State seasons than Lemon did at any point in his career. I see Tyson as a slightly more risky bet than Lemon, but that risk comes with a higher ceiling.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The CB1 debate is heating up and the Cowboys might get the deciding vote. Corner is a glaring need for them, but they were burned by taking a corner coming off an ACL tear in Shavon Revel Jr. last year. I doubt they run back that bet with Jermod McCoy, giving Delane the edge here.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

I strongly considered a wideout or Kenyon Sadiq here. The Rams explored trading up for a skill position player in recent drafts and were reportedly in on the A.J. Brown sweepstakes for a minute. Instead, I have them adding a wildcard on defense. Thieneman played hundreds of snaps as a box safety, slot corner, and deep safety during three years of college ball. I don’t know what he’ll do in LA, but I bet Sean McVay and Chris Shula can figure it out.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Marlon Humphrey’s play declined drastically in 2025 and he’s entering the final year of his contract. McCoy was the favorite to be the first cornerback drafted in this class as far back as the 2024 season. He then suffered a torn ACL and missed his junior year. The Ravens have made similar bets in the past with Rasheen Ali in 2024 and David Ojabo in 2022. This is a bigger swing, but one with a much higher ceiling.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Bucs just extended Cade Otton, but his deal isn’t so lofty that it precludes them from adding the fastest tight end ever. Sadiq also profiles as a move tight end while Otton plays a more traditional inline role. We’ve seen teams take on this setup in recent years with Dalton Kincaid/Dawson Knox and Colston Loveland/Cole Kmet. The Bucs could be the next nightmare for fantasy managers.

16. New York Jets (via Colts)

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Mesidor is the rare six-year college player, adding some risk that he is already a finished product. Even if that is the case, an ACC-high 12.5 sacks suggest he should enter the NFL as a starting-caliber pass-rusher. The Jets need immediate producers on Glenn’s defense, making Mesidor a great fit.

17. Detroit Lions

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

After releasing left tackle Taylor Decker, the Lions are in search of a new blindside protector for Jared Goff. They could move Penei Sewell to the left side. Had one of the top left tackle prospects not been on the board in this hypothetical draft, they would have done just that (hypothetically). Instead, they take a top-notch tackle here and keep Sewell in his natural spot.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Vikings could go in several directions here, most of which are on the defensive side of the ball. A third safety in the top 20 would be an anomaly, but the 2026 class isn’t considered an elite group on the whole and safety is one of its strengths. EMW is a downhill safety with a penchant for disrupting plays. He is the perfect replacement for Harrison Smith, who was released ahead of free agency.

19. Carolina Panthers

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Xavier Legette project hasn’t made much headway and the Panthers need more than just Tetairoa McMillan at wideout. Lemon — commonly compared to Amon-Ra St. Brown — would be the perfect complement to McMillan.

Highlights from Lemon's Biletnikoff campaign Check out the kinds of plays that made Makai Lemon a Biletnikoff Award winner and a first-round worthy prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Cowboys are a team that could spend all of their picks on one side of the ball and it still might not be enough. Faulk is a rangy defensive end who isn’t afraid to put his nose down and defend the run. At the risk of going full football guy: Faulk will set the tone on a defense that hasn’t shown much fight in recent years.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Steelers could still address wide receiver even after trading for Michael Pittman, but their defense was a surprising weak point last year, so wideout can wait. Hood took over as Tennessee’s top corner in 2025 after transferring from Colorado. He is a physical defender who can handle his own in man coverage, giving him some similarities to Joey Porter Jr., who he will be starting opposite in this scenario.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Heath permitting (I know, I’m falling for it again), the Chargers have both tackle spots held down by studs. Their interior, however, is still a work in progress. Ioane would immediately fill the left guard spot and allow a camp battle between Cole Strange and Trevor Penning to determine the starting right guard.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

This pick, as you may have guessed, is in anticipation of A.J. Brown being moved. It’s possible that happens after the draft. Brown’s cap hit when traded falls from $43 million to $16.4 million if the deal is pushed to June 1st. They can trade him before that date, but it’s much more burdensome for the team. Here, they take his replacement in Cooper and have a deal with another team in the works.

Boston always knew he was an elite athlete Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston talks to Chris Simms and Mike Florio about his time with the Huskies, the moment he knew he had elite athletic talent and more.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Browns can’t afford to roll out Jerry Jeudy as their WR1 for another season. Jeudy ranked sixth in total routes last year and 84th in yards per route run. Boston is a tier below the likes of Lemon and Tyson, but his 6’4/212 frame and ability to win on the boundary give him No. 1 potential.

25. Chicago Bears

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Bears made several big additions in free agency. The one spot they failed to address was EDGE. They were widely believed to be a favorite to land one of Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson, but neither move materialized. Now they turn to Parker, who totaled 21.5 sacks in three years at Clemson.

26. Buffalo Bills

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Both of the contenders for DT1 are on the board if the draft shakes out this way. Given Buffalo’s struggles against the run in recent seasons, I suspect they will weigh run defense more heavily than other teams when scouting tackles. At 6’6/327, Florida’s Caleb Banks has a more traditional run-stuffing frame compared to Woods at “just” 6’2/298. Woods, however, likely has a higher run-stopping grade from almost any scout.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Now it’s Banks’ turn. With EDGE drying up, the 49ers lean on Banks’ ability to get to the quarterback. He did so 4.5 times in 2024 before missing most of the 2025 season with a foot injury.

Banks on how basketball helped football career Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his physical tools, his basketball background and more.

28. Houston Texans

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Texans have to keep funneling resources into their offensive line. C.J. Stroud is still a top-notch passer from a clean pocket, but his ability to survive out of structure has been an issue in the pros. Miller is a career right tackle, allowing Houston to keep 2025 second-round pick Aireontae Ersery on the left side. The 33-year-old Trent Brown then moves to swing tackle, though he could also usurp Ersery if the latter doesn’t pan out.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams)

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

First-round rookie Josh Simmons showed promise when he was on the field in 2025, but that was a rare occasion. Simmons only appeared in eight games, missing time for personal reasons before ending the season on IR due to a dislocated and fractured wrist. Kansas City released right tackle Jawaan Taylor for cap purposes this offseason. Both Simmons and Proctor are traditional left tackles, but Simmons started at right tackle during his lone season at Sand Deigo State. Given Simmons’ durability concerns, Proctor could take over on the left while the former kicks to the right side.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Broncos)

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Having addressed the void left by Waddle, it’s time for the Phins to build through the trenches. Without a clear top choice on the offensive side of the ball, Miami goes defense here. Howell led the MAC with 9.5 sacks at Bowling Green in 2023. He then transferred to the SEC. It took him a year to acclimate, but Howell found his stride last year and notched another 11.5 sacks.

Howell wants to emulate Ray Lewis' intensity Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell talks to Chris Simms and Mike Florio about getting three sacks in a row against Utah State, why he emulates Ray Lewis' intensity and more.

31. New England Patriots

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

This could also be the Eagles’ pick if they pull the trigger on an AJB trade before June 1st. For now, let’s say the move happens later in the summer and the Pats — who do eventually land Brown — keep their pick. With No. 31 in hand, the Pats bolster their defensive front. Young is a solid pass-rusher who makes up for a lack of production with tenacity against the run.

32. Seattle Seahawks

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is a likely faller after skipping all athletic testing at the combine and his pro day. I initially had him going to Dallas with their No. 20 pick. Instead, the Seahawks fill one of their very few holes with a green dot linebacker from Georgia.