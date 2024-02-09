 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Stats, records, playoff history, full QB comparison for the NFL’s GOAT debate
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
2024 Super Bowl: Chiefs looking to join elite company as repeat champions
nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
2024 Super Bowl Commercials: See which commercials have already been released

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cousinsosbourne_240209.jpg
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
nbc_cbb_gbghccrecordwatch_240209.jpg
Clark on the verge of all-time NCAA scoring record
nbc_cbb_gbghshiftintourney_240209.jpg
How will realignment impact Big Ten Tournament?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Stats, records, playoff history, full QB comparison for the NFL’s GOAT debate
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
2024 Super Bowl: Chiefs looking to join elite company as repeat champions
nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
2024 Super Bowl Commercials: See which commercials have already been released

Top Clips

nbc_pft_cousinsosbourne_240209.jpg
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
nbc_cbb_gbghccrecordwatch_240209.jpg
Clark on the verge of all-time NCAA scoring record
nbc_cbb_gbghshiftintourney_240209.jpg
How will realignment impact Big Ten Tournament?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLSeattle SeahawksAden Durde

Aden
Durde

NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Joint Practice
Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as defensive coordinator
The Seahawks have found their first defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Commanders to hire Larry Izzo as special teams coordinator
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has lukewarm endorsement for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron
Wagner shares emotions of Super Bowl win vs. loss
Andy Dickerson will be Browns offensive line coach
Report: Seahawks interviewed Aden Durde for defensive coordinator
Bucs interview Larry Izzo for special teams coordinator