Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Stats, records, playoff history, full QB comparison for the NFL's GOAT debate
Kyle Lynch
,
Kyle Lynch
,
2024 Super Bowl: Chiefs looking to join elite company as repeat champions
Kyle Lynch
,
Kyle Lynch
,
2024 Super Bowl Commercials: See which commercials have already been released
Kyle Lynch
,
Kyle Lynch
,
Top Clips
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
Clark on the verge of all-time NCAA scoring record
How will realignment impact Big Ten Tournament?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Stats, records, playoff history, full QB comparison for the NFL’s GOAT debate
Kyle Lynch
,
Kyle Lynch
,
2024 Super Bowl: Chiefs looking to join elite company as repeat champions
Kyle Lynch
,
Kyle Lynch
,
2024 Super Bowl Commercials: See which commercials have already been released
Kyle Lynch
,
Kyle Lynch
,
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
Clark on the verge of all-time NCAA scoring record
How will realignment impact Big Ten Tournament?
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Seattle Seahawks
Aden Durde
AD
Aden
Durde
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as defensive coordinator
The Seahawks have found their first defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Aden Durde
SEA
Defensive Coordinator
Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as DC
Commanders to hire Larry Izzo as special teams coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has lukewarm endorsement for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Wagner shares emotions of Super Bowl win vs. loss
Andy Dickerson will be Browns offensive line coach
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Seahawks interviewed Aden Durde for defensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bucs interview Larry Izzo for special teams coordinator
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad