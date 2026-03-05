Seahawks agree to two-year contract with LB Drake Thomas

Seattle linebacker Drake Thomas had a breakthrough season last year, and the Seahawks have rewarded him for it.

Thomas and the Seahawks have agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Originally an undrafted rookie who signed with the Raiders but didn’t make their roster in 2023, Thomas was claimed by the Seahawks on waivers and used mostly on special teams in his first two seasons.

But in 2025, Thomas earned a starting job at linebacker and played well on the league’s best defense, recording 47 solo tackles, eight passes defensed, six quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Thomas was slated to become a restricted free agent next week, but the two-year deal keeps him in Seattle through 2027. The Seahawks liked what they saw from Thomas last year and expect him to be a big part of their defense going forward.