Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour to expand equity program to include current FedEx Cup performance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Randy Arozarena and Mariners agree to 1-year, $15.65 million contract, avoid arbitration
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Arsenal ‘a little flat’ in draw with Liverpool
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 21
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Arvell Reese
AR
Arvell
Reese
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Arthur Blank: Matt Ryan has an extraordinarily high football IQ
Matt Ryan is expected to return to the Falcons as their president of football and team owner Arthur Blank discussed the team’s interest in their longtime quarterback during a press conference on Thursday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Arvell Reese
FA
Linebacker
Ohio State LB Reese declares for 2026 NFL Draft
Mike McDaniel: “I will forever cherish my time in Miami”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Stephen Ross on Mike McDaniel firing: Our organization is in need of comprehensive change
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
One or more playoff teams could be lurking for John Harbaugh
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Raheem Morris to interview with Giants Thursday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Raiders set to interview Kevin Stefanski on Thursday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Mike Tomlin on John Harbaugh: “Our stories will forever be interwoven”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue