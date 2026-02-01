 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Darrell Bevell scheduled for second Jets offensive coordinator interview

  
Published February 1, 2026 12:40 PM

Darrell Bevell is reportedly on the list of offensive coordinator candidates getting a second interview with the Jets.

Longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports that Bevell is scheduled for an in-person interview with the team on Monday. A meeting with former Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman is also on the docket and the Jets had talks with former Colts, Panthers and Stanford head coach Frank Reich about joining the coaching staff before they fired Tanner Engstrand last week.

Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry and Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells also had virtual interviews with the Jets.

Bevell spent the last four seasons as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Dolphins. He had previous offensive coordinator stints with the Jaguars, Lions, Seahawks and Vikings.

Bevell also served as an interim head coach in Jacksonville and Detroit. He was 2-7 in those stints.