Report: Darrell Bevell scheduled for second Jets offensive coordinator interview

Darrell Bevell is reportedly on the list of offensive coordinator candidates getting a second interview with the Jets.

Longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports that Bevell is scheduled for an in-person interview with the team on Monday. A meeting with former Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman is also on the docket and the Jets had talks with former Colts, Panthers and Stanford head coach Frank Reich about joining the coaching staff before they fired Tanner Engstrand last week.

Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry and Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells also had virtual interviews with the Jets.

Bevell spent the last four seasons as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Dolphins. He had previous offensive coordinator stints with the Jaguars, Lions, Seahawks and Vikings.

Bevell also served as an interim head coach in Jacksonville and Detroit. He was 2-7 in those stints.