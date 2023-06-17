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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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Top News

nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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NFLNew York GiantsArvell Reese

Arvell
Reese

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01:35
Mauigoa heads to Giants to help protect Dart
Mike Florio discusses New York going with an offensive lineman at No. 10 and how he will help the team.
Giants add another key defensive piece with Reese
Giants use 10th pick on University of Miami OT Francis Mauigoa
Report: Giants don’t intend to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux
Reese goes to the Giants at pick No. 5
Giants select Ohio State LB Arvell Reese at No. 5
Jets select David Bailey with second overall pick