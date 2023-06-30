 Skip navigation
Bobby
Wagner

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
04:17
Report: Matt Hasselbeck laid off at ESPN
News continues to trickle out of ESPN’s on-air layoffs and another former NFL player is among the cuts.
  • 7533.jpg
    Bobby Wagner
    SEA Linebacker #54
    Seahawks sign LB Bobby Wagner for one-year, $7M
  • 7533.jpg
    Bobby Wagner
    SEA Linebacker #54
    Schneider: Seahawks still in contact with Wagner
  • 7533.jpg
    Bobby Wagner
    SEA Linebacker #54
    Report: Chargers and Cowboys interested in Wagner
  • 7533.jpg
    Bobby Wagner
    SEA Linebacker #54
    Rams to release Bobby Wagner after one season
  • 7533.jpg
    Bobby Wagner
    SEA Linebacker #54
    Rams lasso Bobby Wagner with five-year, $50M deal
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Betting the NFL in 2023: Worst Teams ATS 2022
Pete Carroll says first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon is proving to be a fast learner
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: I appreciate Seahawks slowly building me up
NFL rookies reveal their first celebrity crushes