Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
New York Jets
C.J. Mosley
C.J.
Mosley
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:38
Jets have spoken to C.J. Mosley about reworking contract
The Jets are expected to work out a new deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers before his first game with the team later this year and it appears they’re working to find other ways to create cap space ahead of that pact.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Carl Lawson
NYJ
Defensive End
#58
Jets EDGE Carl Lawson agrees to restructured deal
C.J. Mosley
NYJ
Linebacker
#57
Mosley returned to field after shoulder injury
C.J. Mosley
NYJ
Linebacker
#57
Jets LB C.J. Mosley being evaluated for concussion
C.J. Mosley
NYJ
Linebacker
#57
Jets expect Mosley to fit in 4-3 scheme
C.J. Mosley
NYJ
Linebacker
#57
Jets ‘receiving trade calls’ on C.J. Mosley
Aaron Rodgers on Hard Knocks: “They forced it down our throats”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jets announce deal with Quinnen Williams
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Florio: ‘Now’s the time’ Barkley can use leverage
Quinnen Williams, Jets agree to four-year extension
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Garrett Wilson: New Jets offense is “super similar” with a few nuances
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Breece Hall: I think we have an answer for everything on offense
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad