 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins run over Jets for their fourth straight win

  
Published December 7, 2025 04:09 PM

The Dolphins lost running back De’Von Achane to a rib injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but their rushing attack didn’t miss a beat without him.

Miami rolled up 239 rushing yards and cruised to a 34-10 win at MetLife Stadium. It is the fourth straight win for the Dolphins and they are now 6-7 heading into a Week 15 date with the Steelers.

Achane managed to run seven times for 92 yards and a score before leaving the game. Jaylen Wright picked up the baton with 24 carries for 107 yards and a score while rookie Ollie Gordon also found the end zone as the Jets couldn’t find an answer on defense all game.

The victory is the first for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in eight starts in temperatures under 46 degrees and he is now 7-0 against the Jets in his career. He threw a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle to open the scoring and then pretty much just handed the ball off for the rest of the afternoon. Former Jet Zach Wilson ran out the clock in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins scored two touchdowns on their first eight offensive plays and then turned a Tyrod Taylor interception into a third score in the first quarter. Taylor left the game with a groin injury a short time later, which led to Brady Cook’s regular season debut and the undrafted rookie struggled to move the offense for most of the afternoon.

Cook was 14-of-30 for 163 yards and a pair of interceptions. He was picked off by cornerback Rasul Douglas in the end zone to end a promising drive late in the first half and threw another to Ethan Bonner in the end zone in the final moments of the game. Justin Fields was not active on Sunday due to knee soreness and the coming days will bring word on what the Jets plan to do at quarterback against the Jaguars next Sunday.