Dolphins run over Jets for their fourth straight win

The Dolphins lost running back De’Von Achane to a rib injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but their rushing attack didn’t miss a beat without him.

Miami rolled up 239 rushing yards and cruised to a 34-10 win at MetLife Stadium. It is the fourth straight win for the Dolphins and they are now 6-7 heading into a Week 15 date with the Steelers.

Achane managed to run seven times for 92 yards and a score before leaving the game. Jaylen Wright picked up the baton with 24 carries for 107 yards and a score while rookie Ollie Gordon also found the end zone as the Jets couldn’t find an answer on defense all game.

The victory is the first for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in eight starts in temperatures under 46 degrees and he is now 7-0 against the Jets in his career. He threw a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle to open the scoring and then pretty much just handed the ball off for the rest of the afternoon. Former Jet Zach Wilson ran out the clock in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins scored two touchdowns on their first eight offensive plays and then turned a Tyrod Taylor interception into a third score in the first quarter. Taylor left the game with a groin injury a short time later, which led to Brady Cook’s regular season debut and the undrafted rookie struggled to move the offense for most of the afternoon.

Cook was 14-of-30 for 163 yards and a pair of interceptions. He was picked off by cornerback Rasul Douglas in the end zone to end a promising drive late in the first half and threw another to Ethan Bonner in the end zone in the final moments of the game. Justin Fields was not active on Sunday due to knee soreness and the coming days will bring word on what the Jets plan to do at quarterback against the Jaguars next Sunday.