Person of interest in Kris Boyd shooting is in custody

  
Published December 9, 2025 01:04 PM

The person who shot Jets cornerback Kris Boyd had been at large. He no longer is.

Via Jayna Bardahl of TheAthletic.com, a person of interest connected to the shooting is in custody.

The incident happened in Manhattan on November 16. The suspect had fled on foot after pulling the trigger.

Boyd, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve in August, recently made a surprise visit to the team facility after being released from the hospital.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, the 29-year-old Boyd has also played for the Vikings, Cardinals, and Texans.