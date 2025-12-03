Kris Boyd surprises teammates with a visit to the team facility

Jets core special teams player Kris Boyd raised teammates’ spirits with a surprise visit to the team facility on Wednesday.

“It was awesome to see him,” Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s not something that we at all thought or knew was going to happen today, so it was a good surprise to see him with such high hopes and positive energy. . . . It was cool, a good moment for us to get back around him and for him to be around us.”

Boyd was shot in the abdomen on Nov. 16 during an altercation outside a Manhattan restaurant. He posted an update on his recovery a week ago, writing that he had returned to the hospital “due to my health issues.”

That was the last update on his condition until his Wednesday visit to the team facility.

“I’ve had friends that didn’t survive gunshot wounds, so to be able to see him walking around with a smile on his face, be able to [talk] with him, I mean, it’s always a blessing,” Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson said. "[Guns] aren’t toys, and they’re very deadly, so the fact that he walked away from it is a blessing.”

New York police have identified a suspect but have made no arrests yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Boyd was already out for the season after injuring a shoulder in training camp.