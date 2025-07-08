Recently retired LB C.J. Mosley launches a full-service sports agency

C.J. Mosley announced his retirement from the NFL last month. It didn’t take him long to find a second career.

Mosely announced Tuesday he is launching Legacy Trust Sports Group, a full-service sports agency co-founded with longtime business partner Brandon Wassel.

“Coaching was never my path, but guiding, mentoring and doing the right thing has always been in my DNA,” Mosley said in a press release. “Our mission is to help athletes grow not just as players but as people, throughout their careers and beyond.”

The agency also announced the hirings of senior agent Joe Gazza, who currently represents four players in the NFL, vice president of player personnel AK Mogulla, formerly Auburn’s lead front office official, director of client services Xaria Wiggins, formerly Auburn’s recruiting coordinator, director of football operations Gabby Singer, a licensed NFL agent, and head of social media marketing Cade Pribula, who follows Gazza from Acrum Sports.