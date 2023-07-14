Skip navigation
NFL
Chicago Bears
Cairo Santos
Cairo
Santos
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Robbie Gould “being a little picky” about next team
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould told the 49ers in March that he would be testing free agency with the intention of moving on to another team for his 19th NFL season.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Cairo Santos
CHI
Kicker
#8
Cairo Santos (personal) is back with the team
Cairo Santos
CHI
Kicker
#8
Cairo Santos ruled out vs Giants
Cairo Santos
CHI
Kicker
#8
Cairo Santos (personal) did not travel with team
Cairo Santos
CHI
Kicker
#8
Bears K Cairo Santos questionable
Cairo Santos
CHI
Kicker
#8
Bears sign oft-cut K Santos to five-year deal
Kevin Warren: Bears aim to have the most advanced stadium ever
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Braxton Jones: Darnell Wright ahead of where I was as a rookie
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Darnell Mooney says he’s “ready to roll” in Bears training camp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Tyler Scott: DJ Moore is everything advertised and more
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Bears stadium critic launches recall effort for Arlington Heights politicians
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
