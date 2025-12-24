 Skip navigation
Bears K Cairo Santos named the NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published December 24, 2025 12:36 PM

Bears kicker Cairo Santos made three field goals against the Packers last Saturday night, but his most important kick of the night did not result in any points.

After a field goal cut the Green Bay lead to 16-9, Santos’ onside kick bounced off of Packers receiver Romeo Doubs and into the hands of Bears defensive back Josh Blackwell. That set the stage for Caleb Williams’ game-tying touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahdae Walker and the Bears would go on to win 22-16 when Williams connected with DJ Moore for another score in overtime.

Santos was named the NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the third time he’s received the award and the first time since the 2022 season.

Santos is 24-of-29 on field goals and 34-of-34 on extra points this season.