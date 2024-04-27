 Skip navigation
IndyCar Barber starting lineup: Team Penske has front row of Scott McLaughlin, Will Power after ‘rough week’
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
Xfinity Dover race results: Ryan Truex wins

Gallagher curls in Chelsea’s equalizer v. Villa
Madueke pulls one back for Chelsea v. Aston Villa
Rogers guides Aston Villa to 2-0 lead over Chelsea

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Falcons suggest Michael Penix Jr. could sit for “four or five years”
“Great problem to have”? NOPE.
Falcons trade up (and they don’t take a quarterback)
Kirk Cousins contacted Michael Penix on Thursday night
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
Raheem Morris: It’s never the right time to tell a starting QB you’re drafting a QB
Penix gives Falcons a ‘succession plan’ for future
Falcons’ decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. makes no sense