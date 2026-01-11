 Skip navigation
Falcons complete interview with Kevin Stefanski

  
Published January 11, 2026 03:42 PM

Matt Ryan made a final appearance on CBS on Sunday and then pivoted back to his new job.

Ryan is now the president of football for the Falcons and the team is looking for a new head coach after firing Raheem Morris hours after their final game of the regular season. The Falcons announced on Sunday afternoon that they have completed a third interview with a candidate for the job.

Former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is the latest addition to the group. Stefanski has also met with the Giants, Titans, Ravens, and Raiders since being fired by the Browns early last week.

The Falcons have also interviewed Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.