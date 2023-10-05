 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying
Hailie Deegan moves to Xfinity Series on multi-year deal with AM Racing
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour policy board member retracts ‘gimmick’ take on Lexi

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek5_231005.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 5 key matchups
nbc_pft_eberflus_v2_231005.jpg
Is it ‘premature’ to put Eberflus on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_jamaladamshit_231005.jpg
Adams apologizes for actions after game removal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alix Klineman
Olympic gold medalist Alix Klineman returns to beach volleyball as a mom, with new partner
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying
Hailie Deegan moves to Xfinity Series on multi-year deal with AM Racing
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
PGA Tour policy board member retracts ‘gimmick’ take on Lexi

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek5_231005.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 5 key matchups
nbc_pft_eberflus_v2_231005.jpg
Is it ‘premature’ to put Eberflus on the hot seat?
nbc_pft_jamaladamshit_231005.jpg
Adams apologizes for actions after game removal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLNew Orleans SaintsCesar Ruiz

Cesar
Ruiz

nbc_pft_warfordreleased_200511.jpg
01:50
Saints release Warford
The Saints released veteran guard Larry Warford after New Orleans drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Derek Carr: We have the right people to get offense going
Mac Jones rattles off buzz words and catch phrases to explain his plan for improving
Saints chided Bucs over not having Tom Brady
Bill O’Brien calls Mac Jones’s mistakes at Dallas “uncharacteristic”
Report: Eagles agree to terms with Bradley Roby
Berry’s Week 5 WR waiver wire adds: Boyd, Wilson