Report: Cesar Ruiz suffered high-ankle sprain, may be placed on IR

The Saints will not have their starting right guard for at least a few weeks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cesar Ruiz was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after going down during Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

With a four-to-six-week recovery time, Ruiz is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

Ruiz sustained the injury late in the second quarter. He ended up playing 28 of the Saints’ 67 offensive snaps.

The No. 24 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Ruiz has spent his entire career with New Orleans. He’s appeared in 79 games with 73 starts.