nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Report: Cesar Ruiz suffered high-ankle sprain, may be placed on IR

  
Published September 29, 2025 04:18 PM

The Saints will not have their starting right guard for at least a few weeks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cesar Ruiz was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after going down during Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

With a four-to-six-week recovery time, Ruiz is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

Ruiz sustained the injury late in the second quarter. He ended up playing 28 of the Saints’ 67 offensive snaps.

The No. 24 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Ruiz has spent his entire career with New Orleans. He’s appeared in 79 games with 73 starts.