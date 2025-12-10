 Skip navigation
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is 'ridiculous'
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
Notre Dame's Freeman generating NFL interest

Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Jaycee Horn returns to Panthers practice as a limited participant

  
Published December 10, 2025 02:47 PM

Cornerback Jaycee Horn took a step back toward the Panthers lineup at practice on Wednesday.

Horn was a limited participant in practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 12. Horn missed the Week 13 win over the Rams and continued to recover over the team’s bye week.

Horn remains in the concussion protocol, but continued practice participation over the next two days will be a good sign for his chances of being cleared to play in New Orleans this weekend.

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus (concussion) was also a limited participant. Center Cade Mays (ankle), safety Lathan Ransom (thumb), and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (hip, hamstring) were all full participants.