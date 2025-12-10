Jaycee Horn returns to Panthers practice as a limited participant

Cornerback Jaycee Horn took a step back toward the Panthers lineup at practice on Wednesday.

Horn was a limited participant in practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 12. Horn missed the Week 13 win over the Rams and continued to recover over the team’s bye week.

Horn remains in the concussion protocol, but continued practice participation over the next two days will be a good sign for his chances of being cleared to play in New Orleans this weekend.

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus (concussion) was also a limited participant. Center Cade Mays (ankle), safety Lathan Ransom (thumb), and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (hip, hamstring) were all full participants.