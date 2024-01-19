 Skip navigation
NFL: OCT 29 Patriots at Dolphins
Broncos DB coach Christian Parker to interview for Patriots defensive coordinator Friday
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is working to fill out his first staff and that process will include an interview with a prospective defensive coordinator on Friday.
