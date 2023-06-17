 Skip navigation
Seattle Seahawks

Daniel
Stern

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Report: Zach Orr to join Seahawks as inside linebackers coach
Mike Macdonald’s successor as the Ravens defensive coordinator will reportedly be joining Macdonald’s staff in Seattle for the 2026 season.
Assistant coach Karl Scott will remain with Seahawks
Report: Seahawks block Justin Outten from interviewing with Raiders
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
Assistant coach Daniel Stern leaving Ravens for Seahawks
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen
Seahawks to interview Connor Senger for offensive coordinator