COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer's 'precise setup' leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA's election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dawuane Smoot

Dawuane
Smoot

08:56
Jaguars sign Jeremiah Ledbetter to active roster
08:56
Jaguars sign Jeremiah Ledbetter to active roster
Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot went on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles during last Thursday's win over the Jets and the team moved to add another option up front on Wednesday.
    Dawuane Smoot
    Defensive End #91
    Re-sigining DE Smoot ‘remains in play’ for Jags
    Dawuane Smoot
    Defensive End #91
    Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) out for season
    Dawuane Smoot
    Defensive End #91
    Jaguars keep Dawuane Smoot with two-year deal
    Dawuane Smoot
    Defensive End #91
    Jaguars take DE Smoot at No. 68 overall
    Dawuane Smoot
    Defensive End #91
    Dawuane Smoot signs four-year deal