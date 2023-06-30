Skip navigation
Top News
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Houston Texans
Derek Rivers
Derek
Rivers
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:49
Jalen Pitre working hard to build on rookie season
The Texans drafted safety Jalen Pitre in the second round in 2022 to replace Justin Reid, who left for the Chiefs in free agency.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Derek Rivers
HOU
Defensive End
#95
Derek Rivers returns to Texans on one-year deal
Derek Rivers
HOU
Defensive End
#95
Derek Rivers done for the year
Derek Rivers
HOU
Defensive End
#95
Texans agree to terms with EDGE Derek Rivers
Derek Rivers
HOU
Defensive End
#95
Rams claim EDGE Derek Rivers off waivers
Derek Rivers
HOU
Defensive End
#95
Patriots waive DE Derek Rivers
Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett’s drowning not a result of riptides
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2023 Houston Texans Fantasy Preview
Rivers McCown
,
Rivers McCown
,
Texans to hold eight open training camp practices
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Patriots issue statement confirming the death of Ryan Mallett
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
