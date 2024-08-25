Colts cut nine players, including S Ronnie Harrison

The Colts got the ball rolling on their moves to get to 53 players on Sunday.

The team announced nine cuts from their 90-man roster, including the release of safety Ronnie Harrison. Harrison signed with the Colts last August, moved to their practice squad and then played in seven games during the regular season.

Harrison had 20 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in those appearances. The 2018 Jaguars third-round pick played 28 games in Jacksonville and 39 in Cleveland before joining the Colts.

The Colts also released wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, defensive end Derek Rivers, and wide receiver Greg Ward. They waived cornerback Clay Fields III, kicker Spencer Shrader, quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Derek Slywka, and linebacker Mike Smith Jr.