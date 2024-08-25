 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts cut nine players, including S Ronnie Harrison

  
Published August 25, 2024 02:20 PM

The Colts got the ball rolling on their moves to get to 53 players on Sunday.

The team announced nine cuts from their 90-man roster, including the release of safety Ronnie Harrison. Harrison signed with the Colts last August, moved to their practice squad and then played in seven games during the regular season.

Harrison had 20 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in those appearances. The 2018 Jaguars third-round pick played 28 games in Jacksonville and 39 in Cleveland before joining the Colts.

The Colts also released wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, defensive end Derek Rivers, and wide receiver Greg Ward. They waived cornerback Clay Fields III, kicker Spencer Shrader, quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Derek Slywka, and linebacker Mike Smith Jr.