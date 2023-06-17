 Skip navigation
Grey Zabel

Grey
Zabel

Draft invitations could expand to players projected to be picked on all three days of the draft
The NFL’s approach to filling up the green room at the draft could soon pivot to including players who will be waiting a while to be drafted.
Travis Hunter suggests he won’t play, if he can’t play both ways
Giants to hold private workout with QB Tyler Shough
Giants to hold private workout with Jalen Milroe
Panthers G.M. Dan Morgan: We’ll be waiting if anyone wants to jump ahead of Saints
Tyler Warren declined invitation to attend draft
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend took active role in shielding Steve Belichick from nepotism concerns