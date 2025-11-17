 Skip navigation
Seahawks LG Grey Zabel receives positive news on initial testing of knee

  
Published November 17, 2025 05:10 PM

Seahawks rookie left guard Grey Zabel received positive news on his knee injury.

Coach Mike Macdonald expressed cautious optimism Monday that Zabel’s injury isn’t serious.

“I’ll say it’s optimistic right now,” Macdonald said on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710AM, via John Boyle of the team website. “The initial news is really positive, but let’s get out of the fog here before I start making any declarations.”

Zabel was scheduled for further medical testing to confirm the initial diagnosis.

The team’s first-round draft pick injured his knee late in the fourth quarter when center Olu Oluwatimi fell into Zabel’s legs. Zabel missed the final 10 snaps, playing 74.

Linebacker Tyrice Knight also left Sunday’s game early after he was diagnosed with a concussion.