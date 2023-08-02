 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Carter's quickness will make early impact for PHI
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Trotter on Nunn Award: 'Not about me'
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
J.K. Dobbins

J.K.
Dobbins

NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: J.K. Dobbins
Vaughn Dalzell shares why he is loving J.K. Dobbins' rushing props and value in 2023 as he enters the final year of his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Melvin Gordon: I’ve got to show Ravens I’m still valuable
Patrick Queen not focused on his contract: I’m just looking to play ball
Berry eyes ‘huge year’ for Barkley after contract
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
All eyes on Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Bills’ training camp
Ravens cut Trayvon Mullen for failure to disclose non-football injury