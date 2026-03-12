 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos announce their 2026 coaching staff

  
Published March 12, 2026 10:47 AM

The Broncos have announced Sean Payton’s full coaching staff for the 2026 season.

The most significant change comes at offensive coordinator. Davis Webb is moving up from quarterbacks coach and Payton is handing the offensive play-calling duties to him as well. The rest of the offensive staff includes offensive run game coordinator/assistant head coach Zach Strief, pass game coordinator John Morton, offensive line coach Chris Morgan, running backs coach Lou Ayeni, wide receivers coach Ronald Curry, tight ends coach Austin King, quarterbacks coach Logan Kilgore, and director of game management/assistant quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein. Kyle Kempt, JD Johnson, and Willie Snead will all be quality control coaches.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will oversee a group that includes senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt, pass game coordinator Robert Livingston, defensive line coach Jamar Cain, defensive backs coach Doug Belk, inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding, and outside linebackers coach Isaac Shewmaker. Brian Niedermeyer and Todd Davis are the quality control coaches on that side of the ball.

Special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Darren Rizzi, assistant special teams coach Marwan Maalouf, special teams quality control coach Zach Line, and assistant to the head coach Paul Kelly make up the rest of the staff.