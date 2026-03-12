Broncos re-sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

The Broncos are bringing back one of their receivers.

Denver announced on Thursday that the club has re-signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal.

Humphrey, 27, appears to be a receiver head coach Sean Payton doesn’t know how to quit. After bringing Humphrey into the league with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent, Payton brought Humphrey to Denver in 2023 for a pair of seasons.

Though Humphrey signed a one-year deal with the Giants as a free agent in 2025, Denver signed Humphrey off of New York’s practice squad in November. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the Broncos, catching nine passes for 101 yards with a touchdown. Humphrey then had three catches for 38 yards with a TD in the postseason.

In his seven seasons, Humphrey has 75 career receptions for 926 yards with eight touchdowns.