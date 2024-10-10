Skip navigation
Indianapolis Colts
Jack Wilson
JW
Jack
Wilson
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury
The Colts are set to be without their top wideout for the indefinite future.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Will Levis’ shoulder better than expected, and he’s “fighting like hell” to play
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor don’t practice Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Anthony Richardson says he’s feeling “way better” than last week
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
IND-TEN, NYJ-BUF offer intriguing Week 6 bets
Jim Irsay denies Bill Belichick’s claim that Colts piped in crowd noise
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Bigsby, Tracy making noise on the waiver wire
