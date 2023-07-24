Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Frelick On Fire
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Frelick On Fire
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Promotion
Bundle and Save with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Use promo code BERRY and get Football, Basketball and Baseball for one low price.
Close
NFL
New York Giants
James Robinson
James
Robinson
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Giants sign James Robinson
Saquon Barkley is not expected to join the Giants for the start of training camp next week, so the team has moved to add some more depth to their backfield.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
James Robinson
NYG
Running Back
#23
Giants add James Robinson ahead of training camp
James Robinson
NYG
Running Back
#23
‘Injuries were the issue’ for James Robinson
James Robinson
NYG
Running Back
#23
James Robinson released by Pats after brief stint
James Robinson
NYG
Running Back
#23
James Robinson facing uphill battle to make Pats?
James Robinson
NYG
Running Back
#23
James Robinson joining Pats on two-year deal
Here’s a simple solution for the Giants and Saquon Barkley
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Nick Chubb on running back discontent: “There’s really nothing we can do”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Giants’ Xavier McKinney: Nobody will be mad at Saquon Barkley if he doesn’t come to camp
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Next step for running back coalition: Coordination among their agents
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top running backs plan a Zoom call for Saturday night
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad