Commanders worked out Boston Scott, James Robinson

The Commanders are banged up at running back, so they took a look at two veteran free agents on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders worked out Boston Scott and James Robinson. Brian Robinson has an ankle injury and Austin Ekeler is in the concussion protocol, so Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez, who re-signed on Tuesday, are the healthy backs on the 53-man roster.

Scott ran 302 times for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Eagles over the last six seasons. He failed to make the Rams’ 53-man roster this summer and had a brief stint on the Steelers’ practice squad.

Robinson played in one game for the Packers last year and closed out the 2022 season with the Jets after being acquired in a trade with the Jaguars. Robinson ran for 1,070 yards as a rookie with Jacksonville in 2020, but hasn’t returned to effectiveness since tearing his Achilles late in 2021.