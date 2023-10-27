 Skip navigation
Jarrick
Bernard-Converse

Jets put Breece Hall, Randall Cobb, C.J. Uzomah on PUP list
Jets running back Breece Hall said recently that he thinks he will be ready to play in the first game of the regular season, but he’s not ready for a full practice on the first day of the team’s training camp.
NFL 2023 Week 8 injury report roundup: Christian Barmore, Trent Brown questionable for Patriots
Darren Waller, Kayvon Thibodeaux questionable for Giants; Andrew Thomas doubtful
Expect big games from Etienne, Hall in Week 8
Daniel Jones ruled out, Tyrod Taylor to start again for Giants
Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol
Charvarius Ward on Sam Darnold replacing Brock Purdy: “Ain’t no drop off”