Giants put Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz on IR

The Giants ruled left tackle Andrew Thomas out for Week 17 on Friday and they ruled him out for Week 18 on Saturday.

Thomas was one of four players that the Giants put on injured reserve ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Raiders. Thomas missed practice all of this week with a hamstring injury.

Center John Michael Schmitz made it a pair of starting linemen shut down for the season. He was listed as questionable with a finger injury before being downgraded on Saturday. Safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (neck, concussion) were the other additions to injured reserve.

The Giants signed defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, center Bryan Hudson, safety Raheem Layne, and kicker Ben Sauls to the active roster. Tight end Zach Davidson and running back Dante Miller were elevated from the practice squad.

Sunday’s loser will be in pole position to land the first overall pick in the 2026 draft. The Raiders have also depleted their roster this week by placing tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby on injured reserve.

