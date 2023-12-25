Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mariners reportedly agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mariners reportedly agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery
Simmons
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Inside the Quinnen Williams deal
Last week, the Jets and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams worked out a four-year extension, ending a standoff that had Williams absent from the entire offseason program.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jeffery Simmons
TEN
Defensive Lineman
#98
Jeffery Simmons remains out
Jeffery Simmons
TEN
Defensive Lineman
#98
Jeffery Simmons won’t practice on Wednesday
Jeffery Simmons
TEN
Defensive Lineman
#98
Titans rule out Jeff Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
TEN
Defensive Lineman
#98
Jeffery Simmons out for Week 14
Jeffery Simmons
TEN
Defensive Lineman
#98
Jeffery Simmons (knee) to miss ‘a couple weeks’
Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: He’s in such a good place, his belief transfers to other guys
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN
Seahawks move to 8-7 with 27-17 victory over Titans
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
DK Metcalf touchdown gives Seahawks 13-10 lead
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Titans lead Seahawks 10-3 at halftime
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
C.J. Stroud could be back next week
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad