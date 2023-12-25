 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Morgan St. at South Carolina
South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25. West Virginia in, Washington out
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
Kuzmenko scores 2 as Canucks move atop Western Conference with 7-4 win over Sharks
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mariners reportedly agree to $24 million, 2-year contract with catcher Mitch Garver

nbc_nfl_campbellpresser_231224.jpg
Campbell proud of Lions after clinching NFC North
nbc_nfl_flaccopresser_231224.jpg
Flacco reflects on Cooper’s record-setting Week 16
nbc_nfl_carrollpresser_231224.jpg
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN

New York Jets v Houston Texans
Inside the Quinnen Williams deal
Last week, the Jets and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams worked out a four-year extension, ending a standoff that had Williams absent from the entire offseason program.
Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: He’s in such a good place, his belief transfers to other guys
Carroll credits SEA’s focus for close win over TEN
Seahawks move to 8-7 with 27-17 victory over Titans
DK Metcalf touchdown gives Seahawks 13-10 lead
Titans lead Seahawks 10-3 at halftime
C.J. Stroud could be back next week