Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events
Is Ohtani decision 'biggest dilemma' in history?
Murphy's parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
San Francisco 49ers
Ji’Ayir Brown
JB
Ji'Ayir
Brown
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
No. 11 Penn State beats Rutgers for the 16th straight time
Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday.
Ji'Ayir Brown
SF
Safety
#27
Two PSU DBs make Jim Thorpe Award watch list
Ji'Ayir Brown
SF
Safety
#27
Brown notches two interceptions in bowl loss
Ji'Ayir Brown
SF
Safety
#27
Penn State S Brown returning for 2022 season
