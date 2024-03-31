Skip navigation
Alabama rides tidal wave of 3-pointers to beat Clemson 89-82 and reach 1st Final Four ever
Tosti laughs off 'icy' exchange with Finau, grabs share of Houston lead
Basketball Pickups: Time to add Keon Ellis
Kitchen the 'one dominant rider' in 250SX Round 12
Highlights: Kitchen, Tomac win SX Round 12
Tomac: 'Felt like old me' after SX Round 12 win
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Alabama rides tidal wave of 3-pointers to beat Clemson 89-82 and reach 1st Final Four ever
Tosti laughs off 'icy' exchange with Finau, grabs share of Houston lead
Basketball Pickups: Time to add Keon Ellis
Kitchen the 'one dominant rider' in 250SX Round 12
Highlights: Kitchen, Tomac win SX Round 12
Tomac: 'Felt like old me' after SX Round 12 win
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Kenneth Murray
Kenneth
Murray
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chargers confirm they are declining Kenneth Murray’s fifth-year option
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco confirmed what earlier was reported and long expected: The team is exercising the fifth-year option on quarterback Justin Herbert’s contract.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Kenneth Murray
TEN
Linebacker
#9
Titans reach 2-year agreement with Kenneth Murray
Kenneth Murray
TEN
Linebacker
#9
Chargers decline Murray’s fifth-year option
Kenneth Murray
TEN
Linebacker
#9
Beat: ‘Unlikely’ LA picks up Murray’s fifth year
Kenneth Murray
TEN
Linebacker
#9
Kenneth Murray (ankle, PUP) returns to practice
Kenneth Murray
TEN
Linebacker
#9
Chargers place Kenneth Murray on PUP/active list
Titans, Chiefs announce L’Jarius Sneed trade
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Assessing NFL win totals ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
DeAndre Hopkins: Sky’s the limit for offense after getting Calvin Ridley
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Panthers land Jadeveon Clowney on two-year deal
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants, met with Patriots and others ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Day
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
